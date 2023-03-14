Influencing is no longer easy

Last but not the least, all these regulations affect only the small players, as the big ones have the capability to adapt to the cost increase for creating creative content and also roping in celebrities as influencers. The celebrities who're the biggest gainers in this social media influence marketing business, will continue to get more out of this. The smaller brands that were earlier looking for cheaper non-celebrity influencers, will now think twice before spending huge sums to promote their brands, keeping all these regulations incorporated in their product ads.