Influencing the influencers? Decoding ASCI’s recent recommendations...

Creators work hard on their aesthetic and verbal skills to churn beautifully edited makeup videos, advertorial write-ups and funny Instagram reels, thus driving high association and recall for the brand. But creative liberties can often expose the devil in the details! This is because viewers enjoy the content and believe in all the claims that are being told and sold to them. Certain levels of due diligence on the features and claims will make the creators get more authentic and stay factually correct (and safeguard them from being pulled down by the platform). This simple step of editorial control while closing the commercials will in fact make every influencer get closer to the brand's long term objective and foster a better business relationship. This is a pertinent matter especially for those actively doing dietary supplements, health food and skincare product endorsements.