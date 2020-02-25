Insights from an emerging India

As marketers, we tend to build silos and slot brands, consumers and even perceptions into the same. So Apple is expensive, Samsung exists across price points, metro youth is English speaking, non metro is vernacular, urban consumers are trendy, rural consumers are poor.....huh, what was that again? Exactly my point. Post -liberalisation in the early nineties, it made sense to have a bipolar view of India. The haves and the have-nots. Rural India and Urban India, government job seekers and private job seekers....Like the famous Bush quote on terrorism - "you are either with us or against us". Even though we have moved on, we still try to have bipolar silos but with different contexts and subtexts. So now, we don't live in urban or rural areas; we live in India or Bharat. When I was shifting to Doon, I was given a lot of advice by friends, colleagues and well wishers. All of them had slotted Doon as the antithesis of a Gurgaon or Mumbai. In their mind, Doon did not offer what Mumbai had and Doon offered what maybe rural India had. Not many corporate jobs (partially true), no night life (not true), people do not understand English (not true), no facilities for children (totally false), poor infrastructure (not true), not many entertainment facilities (not true)....