Is ChatGPT the end of the Design and Content Era?

Our guest author delves into the evolving landscape of AI-driven content creation, offering expert insights into the future of the digital era.
ChatGPT is the catchphrase of the season. From coding, designing, content and development, it is supposed to revolutionise how we do business. However, the most threatened domain seems to be content and design from the discussions abuzz.
This reminds me of an interesting conversation I had with a colleague, a content expert, on how she can pivot her career from content. She believed that content was a dying career after ChatGPT and its impact. It was indeed a startling statement, and for me, who has been passionate about writing and has been in the role of a content lead early in my career, it was not a very comforting thought.
So, let's dissect and delve deeper into how much of a threat ChatGPT is to content and design, two significantly important pillars of any marketing function. To do that, let's first understand how ChatGPT creates Content and Design.
How do ChatGPT and similar tools create content?
Tools like ChatGPT work on Machine learning algorithms for AI search to create content based on the topic of interest and selected keywords.
Pulling from a substantial content dataset, Chat GPT uses this dataset to understand the expression, grammar, structure and implication of words and sentences. This enables it to recognise the perspective and intent of user queries and generate suitable replies.
Why is it not a threat, yet?
ChatGPT and similar tools are still in their early stages, and the tech needs to be more accurate. There will always be a need for validation, accuracy checks and verification. As a content writer, the need for accuracy is high; therefore, having a minuscule error percentage might significantly damage any organisation’s reputation.
With time ChatGPT might get better, more intelligent, and cognitive, but that gives us time as content and design experts to update our skills with the changing times.
The Future of Content and Design with ChatGPT
If you are a believer in research-based content, then yes, ChatGPT is a threat, but if you are a storyteller or a writer capturing and articulating thoughts, ChatGPT cannot replace you. A content or design expert is valued for creativity and originality, that’s what clients and customers are paying you for, and ChatGPT is not filling that gap.
Looking at the positive side, ChatGPT can be a great research assistant for any content writer, helping them cut down on research time. It could make you more productive and efficient. A content or design expert will always be needed to use the research to create innovative, out-of-the-box, varied points of view and content.
Technologies like ChatGPT will also lead to the issue of duplication and repetition in terms of content and design. With multiple users, who might or might not be content or design experts; trying the technology with similar keywords and for identical topics, there will be too much, too alike. The lack of originality will call for superior content writers, storytellers and design experts.
What’s next with ChatGPT?
Change is the only constant. There are always disruptions and a need for adaptation, and the good news is that humans are good at evolving with changes.
For instance, when Adobe launched its design suite, the common belief was that it would lead to job losses for artists and designers. However, while the Adobe design suite did replace a lot of existing work, it also created jobs and requirements for new skill sets.
So, for any aspirants in the field of design and content, do not fret; we will survive this like we have survived many. The introduction of such technology only calls for more creativity, originality, and precision. And guess what? You get a virtual assistant to keep you sharp and quick.
(Our guest author is Pragya Sugandha, Associate Director of Market Development and Digital Business Services at Happiest Minds Technologies)