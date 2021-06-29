Is my brand architecture optimised for the omni-channel era?

Have you ever encountered challenges like this when buying online? If yes, then it’s a red flag to the marketer, to re-evaluate the brand architecture. This need is imperative, in the e-commerce era, where our purchasing behaviour has changed drastically. Where brand discovery is through search, and purchase happens on a small screen, through a couple of quick clicks. In this era, brand architecture, and its manifestation as brand identity and packaging, aids online discovery and purchase. It equally has the potential to mislead or confuse customers into buying a wrong product.