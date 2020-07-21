Is this the end of the era of office coffee machines, the favoured mingling spot of the plebs?

The coffee dispenser is not just a machine that spouts mostly mediocre coffee with the push of a few buttons. This is where your cold-hearted, dead fish eyed workmates turn into humans with feelings. As you wait for your coffee to brew with half a dozen caffeine craving colleagues, this vending machine becomes a metaphor for discourse beyond the huddle of conference rooms and cubicles.

Away from the watchful eyes of your manager, conditions become ripe for unburdening of stress and sharing of bubbling ideas. You get piping hot tips on how to hone your gladiatorial skills, develop zen-like patience for your boss’s monologues that s/he loves to call a ‘meeting’. You find an unlikely ally in a workmate you’d long dismissed as stand-offish as you both inhale the heady aroma of the Americano and smile.