It’s all about SUVs in India, lately

Forget about offering a seat to Angad, Ravan, with his overdramatic arrogance, looks down (quite literally) and roars, “I am sitting on this throne and you are standing helplessly down there. I am the king of Lanka and you are just a helpless monkey.” Angad takes offence and the next moment we see him extending and curling up his tail to create an elevated base for him to sit, which is even higher than Ravan’s throne. Now Angad is looking down on Ravan.