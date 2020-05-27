Kent ad analysis: Outraged social media Vs anxious condominium aunties

In insights, we talk about ‘masks’ of political correctness we wear to hide our real selves from society and, often, ourselves. Growing up in a culture, we soak up the prevailing value signals, internalising them long before we can evaluate its correctness, or the lack of it. Faced with new, contradictory information later, it is not easy for us to completely discard the old one, so most of us operate somewhere in the grey zone between those two opposite points of view. This co-existence of conflicting value is the truth for most of us.