Launching a brand the Ramayana way

The way technology is intertwined in our lives today, while deep pockets are useful, innovative approaches often can be more engaging and also bring your brand to the attention of your consumers. Take Sriracha for example, putting the brand in front of Asian and then a wider community of chefs got it some well deserved rave reviews. Enough for consumers to take notice and give it a shot. Or another success story would be Go Pro with its user generated content shot on the device across Instagram and YouTube. Not only did it highlight the capabilities of the brand but also created enough buzz and persuasion to purchase.