Learning from Myntra’s Experience: How a single graphic altered perception

As social media is at its peak and will continue to be so for a very long period, brands have included it in their marketing and branding strategies in order to create and maintain an online presence. Since social media is very different and has a stronger and farther reach than most forms of media, brands need to be absolutely sure and thorough about the kind of effect they want to create in the minds of the consumers. Maintaining a healthy relationship with consumers has become the prime focus for brands. When social media posts are in question, innovation and creativity are placed on the front seat of the bus as they tend to garner widespread attention and retain an identity in the minds of the consumers. Here, creativity and innovation are the ultimate deal breakers.