Learning from Myntra’s Experience: How a single graphic altered perception

It’s unfair when brands have to face the brunt of creatives they didn’t commission. Our guest author dissects a recent example.
Back in 2016, a Delhi based content creation platform called Scrolldroll posted a creative graphic that portrayed a distressing scene from the Hindu epic Mahabharata, in which Dushasana disrobes Draupadi. In a very off-putting manner, Lord Krishna was shown using the popular e-commerce platform Myntra on a smartphone, searching for ‘extra-long sarees’. Myntra was quick to discredit their name from any allegations regarding their participation in the creation of the graphic, claiming to not be associated with the artwork or Scrolldroll by any means. In a tweet, Scrolldroll accepted responsibility for the artwork and also confirmed that Myntra had no direct or indirect links with the same.
Fast-forward to August 2021, the graphic has now popped up again and becoming more apparent on major social networking platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, etc. It has caused a whirlwind of angry emotions in the minds of netizens, calling Myntra as a mascot for hinduphobia and holding them responsible for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community. #BoycottMyntra is now trending on Twitter, with more than 10,000 tweets being circulated. The damage has been done.
As social media is at its peak and will continue to be so for a very long period, brands have included it in their marketing and branding strategies in order to create and maintain an online presence. Since social media is very different and has a stronger and farther reach than most forms of media, brands need to be absolutely sure and thorough about the kind of effect they want to create in the minds of the consumers. Maintaining a healthy relationship with consumers has become the prime focus for brands. When social media posts are in question, innovation and creativity are placed on the front seat of the bus as they tend to garner widespread attention and retain an identity in the minds of the consumers. Here, creativity and innovation are the ultimate deal breakers.
The consumption of data by brands to bring out newer content and strategies has increased dramatically in the last few years.
Since common people don’t understand the difference between any type of artwork created by fans/organizations and any type of artwork created by the brand themselves due to the name/logo being used in both prospects, any kind of response is faced solely by the brand. – This makes brands open to a whole lot of people who can use their identity to mislead or create miscommunication between consumers and brands. Brands are pushed to an unsafe position because of people who make artwork/ illustrations that pass off as advertisements. Here is where brands should undertake strict legal action against such people and leave no stone unturned to go through with it so that people think twice before going ahead with such misdeeds, knowingly or unknowingly.
Don’t you think it’s necessary for brands to innovate a plan to overcome any kind of controversy or challenge that may befall them? Brands need to keep an eye open and be prepared beforehand in such cases since the identity that they have worked on and maintained tediously for so long can be crushed in moments and leave a bad taste and impression in the minds of existing and potential consumers. It doesn’t take long for people to change their minds regarding a certain brand and to move on to other competitors’ products and services. Putting together time and effort to prepare a thorough plan in order to prevent unnecessary controversies and drama is better than coming up with a plan to cure it. It’s all about perception in the end.
