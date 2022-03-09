Lessons I learnt from the mentors I could not have

Now I have never really had a female boss or mentor in my 8-year career in advertising. And I am certain that it is not even a shocking revelation considering that only 29% of Creative Directors across the world are women and less than 5% of CEOs are women. So naturally, I have relied on role models from across the world (such as Cindy), detailed reports, countless articles, talks and interviews to be able to learn how to own my full worth. Here are some of the lessons I have learnt, and the wisdom gathered from some incredible women, presented to you on the day when we are going to be inundated with special discount coupons and free drinks.