Lessons in kickass leadership from Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The suits have made way for olive military T-shirts to match the moment. We register the emotion on his face as clear as the five-o'clock shadow in those urban guerilla-style videos. This is a man who prefers to control the controllables, from choosing to stay in Kyiv to rousing European leaders into taking action at an unprecedented pace through the sheer force of moral authority (if you can call that a controllable, but hey, Zelenskyy is setting high standards). This is a man in touch with reality even as he retains the ability to remake it; a Wikipedia-certified statesman who is, dare I say it, a servant of the people.