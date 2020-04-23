Life after COVID-19; a predictive look at the new world order...

Things that you should have done before, in terms of personal hygiene, now become the norm because of the ramifications. We all should wash our hands as often as possible. We might not do the 20-second routine, but we will be more habituated to the thought of it now that we have been doing it for over a month (and reminded so often if we forget). Pocket hand sanitisers will be another thing that most people will have with them at all points in time, and if you ask me, it's much better than washing your hands with soap every now and then. At least we can try and save water when we use them. I hope spitting becomes a thing of the past. I hope we put a ban on spitting and (impose) a hefty fine on those who do spit.