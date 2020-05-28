Lord Krishna and the art of account planning

Nurture the ability to communicate with everyone

Krishna, as alluded to above, plays many roles. His early years are spent in a rustic village. Then as he grows up, he shifts to more regal environments. All through, the mix of his friends is vividly eclectic. From the humble Sudama to the beautiful Radha and the powerful Pandavs, his buddies span age groups, genders and frequently even species. Krishna seems to be adept at engaging with everyone wherever he goes. He is able to get his message to effortlessly spread despite all barriers, without ever needing a WhatsApp account.

Strategy begins with an understanding of the customer’s side of things. And that is never possible unless one is able to actually talk to them. Planning these days has seemingly descended into voyeuristically observing focus groups on television sets from the safety of the adjoining room. But there is no comparison with actually being able to strike up conversations with people. This should be done almost reflexively; and, ideally for practice, with as many people as possible.