Marketing Budget Cuts: Ways you can do more for less

About 54% of marketers say that referral programs have a lower cost-per-lead than other channels. Referrals are effective and they generate the highest ROI. This requires almost no financial investment and brings in valuable leads. A referral is when a customer refers the brand to one of their contacts, or to their friends and family. This is highly effective as the referral comes with a lot of trust and most of the people who are referred to the brand will be interested right off the bat. It is a highly untapped territory that many FMCG brands aren’t utilising to the fullest.