Marketing lessons from 100 years of economic cycles – recessions, expansions, brands

My key takeaways from this exercise…

First, let’s recognise the following MYTHS:

- Total or drastic cuts in advertising will not affect us as overall category demand levels will fall.

- I understand categories like lifestyle, clothing, personal care, gadgets, and F&B are very responsive to advertising – I will not gain even if I resume/increase my ad support.

- At a time when availability is a challenge, mere presence on shop shelves will deliver market share gain.

- Slackening demand will push brand sales and profit down. Hence it’s safer to cut down brand ‘expenses’.

- Conserving resources in 2020 will help invest more in 2021.