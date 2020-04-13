Meet the passionate, self-reliant, eco-friendly, brand-aware binger...

Media Consumption

OTT viewership has gone up significantly since the onset of Covid-19 in India.

Hotstar reported an 18% increase in engagement and 20% increase in afternoon time band

Sony LIV reported 1 20% increase in video views and time-spent on the platform

TV Consumption increased by 8% while reach increased by 32 million

Exclusive content on OTT will act as a hook for consumers to stay with the platforms even post Covid-19 – helping boost OTT’s reach and relevance.