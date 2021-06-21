Meeting the Messiah of Marketing

I could not stop myself from asking him the question that was bothering me, "Has the era of 4Ps over?" "Of course not! 4Ps are fundamental to marketing. Whether it is marketing 1.0 or 5.0, every company must answer the 4 Ps in every marketing plan. What is the product and its price, where is it available and how does it work?" Though many like to add a few more Ps to the list, like people or packaging they are subsections of the main 4Ps.