Mobility, masculine anxiety and modern-day cowboys

Over the last few years, from 'Gangs of Wasseypur' to 'Mirzapur', stories of lust, blood and gore from small-town India have captured our imagination. Hindi cinema had violence earlier too, but with an element of aestheticisation that softened the edges. Fight sequences were set to background music, dhishooms and the villains flying in air with each punch. You never heard the sound of blood squirting from wounds, or bones cracking.