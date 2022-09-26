Moonlighting isn’t the problem, it's a reaction to a bigger problem

4) Poor salary structures: Just take an example of a junior copywriter, who may get paid a certain sum to work with, say, two or three clients. He/she can make the same money, or even more by charging on a per deliverable basis to his/her freelance clients. So, it's beneficial for him/her to keep a full-time job, gather experience and moonlight on the side till he/she feels empowered enough to take up freelancing full time.