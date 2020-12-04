Much more than memes: 10 things millennial marketers should know about ‘MDH Uncle’

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, ‘MDH Uncle’ as he was known, passed away yesterday. A generation knows him only as the face of his brand, his appearance in all his commercials, memes and anecdotes. In Popular culture he was a caricature of sorts; a poster ‘boy’ of immortality along with Queen Elizabeth and Mick Jagger. But Mahashay Dharam Pal ji traversed a remarkable life journey that would outshine and inspire any millennial or Gen Z achiever of today. Here are a few milestones from his ‘lit’ road trip: