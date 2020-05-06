Musings of a corporate rat: Life in a post COVID-19 world

Fortunately, I am not one of them. Spending the lockdown in the company of a friend I have known for 25 years ,and been married to for 20, I can only speak about the plight of the lonely single as an onlooker. Nevertheless, the two months I spent as a summer trainee in the 1990s, travelling the four states of South India on inter-state buses, and the six months I spent as a weekly commuter between Delhi and Mumbai, do give me some first-hand insight into what they would be feeling. All of them will be ruing their lost chances to build a relationship, wondering where a certain friendship might have headed if they had invested in it. Some may even be kicking themselves for having screamed at their mother when she tried to arrange a match. Those of them who have a significant other locked away in a different location would be resolving to end the wait as soon as the lockdown ends.