New habits develop, when the old ones are simply unsustainable

I still remember having to regularly travel to Mumbai, only to do a 1-hour meeting with my client. That was a decade ago. As time went by, I kept telling my Indian clients that most of work can easily be handled over email and phone and yet they felt that an in-person meeting is always required. They would ask me if I had a local office or had a client servicing team and I would simply say that I don’t but if they need me, I’ll be there.