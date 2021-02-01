Now you see her, now you don’t…

- Even visual similarities may often be overlooked by some people as compared to others, because that specific reference may not come to mind, when seeing a sign.

- The offensiveness, disrespect, etc. are due to cultural conventions, prudishness on the one hand and 'wokeness' on the other - all of these cause 'supposed' sexual references to be interpreted extremely negatively.

- The pink colour in the logo is conventionally associated with femininity and hence this reinforces the idea of female sexuality.