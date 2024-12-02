Nurturing young creatives: The changemakers of tomorrow

Over the past few years, award shows have become a stage for heated discussions about whether advertising as we know it is truly on the verge of obsolescence, as it paves the way for technology and digital platforms. This discussion has only intensified with time. It appears to be a debate on the current status of the art. The optimists are seeing the doughnut, and the pessimists are seeing the hole—to use an old Oscar Wilde phrase.

The new, big, and shiny power of digital and tech is certainly overshadowing advertising. But people haven’t forgotten that the primary purpose of award shows like Cannes is to celebrate creativity. Regardless of the new face of advertising, every creative person always strives for creative excellence. Whether young or old.

Of course some agencies that don’t do well at the award shows are known to be cynical of award shows. Their stance is that they produce advertising that sells, which really is counterintuitive.

As Bill Bernbach said, “Properly practiced creativity can make one ad do the work of ten." So the counterargument to ‘advertising that sells’ is how well does it really sell? And could it have sold better with more creative advertising?

Perhaps art cannot be judged on an objective basis, but the response to it can be. Take awards like the Grammys or the Oscars. Is the award for the quality of the art or the reaction it receives? This is an important question. There is dissatisfaction in artistic communities when an award favours popularity over quality.

What really are the reasons behind your desire to create? If it is the joy and catharsis of creating good for you. But often creative people feel the need to be rewarded and recognised in their own communities. This then is an important motivator for the creative person to flourish and enrich themselves.

Creative awards for students and young creatives

The need for rewards and recognition starts early, even when you are a young creative—a cub copywriter or a cub art director. Fortunately, all the major award shows in the world and some in India have special awards for young creatives. The Young Ones One Show, the D&AD New Blood Awards, the Young Ones students awards, The Ad Age Awards (you must be 30 years or under), Cannes has the Young Lions and the Future Lions from AKQA, which celebrate progressive ideas from students aged 18-25 years.

Closer to home, the Abbys and IAA, in spite of being large advertising trade bodies, have not bothered to introduce student awards, which is a real pity and shows the immaturity of these award shows. Of course, Kyoorius has the Young Blood awards, which are open for students to participate in and are a well-run award show.

This is pretty much the season for students creativity awards. And all the students at the Miami Ad School where I work, there is a certain anticipation in the air as they ready themselves to break new ground with some creative awards. Some have already struck gold.

But can these awards happen only with the help of the industry award shows? Not quite. Unless the marketing industry comes forward and creates briefs for students, it would be impossible to institute awards for students.

D&AD, for example, has client briefs from giffgaff, HSBC, depop, Christopher Ward, Hellmans, and Monotype.

The Young Ones One show has client briefs from Heinz, Duolingo, Perdue, Vaseline, Philadelphia, Subway, and Sunsilk.

I believe that unless the clients in the Indian market also support creativity for students, we will never really have a mature awards market for young creatives.

Why creative awards?

For any artist, an award recognises talent, hard work, and creativity. A Cannes metal or finalist, for example, can skyrocket a creative person’s career. It’s not only about the trophy but the increased visibility and credibility that comes with it. Awards don’t just influence individual careers; they shape the entire advertising industry. Awards also play a crucial role in setting trends. In this way awards also significantly impact how we perceive advertising. Moreover, awards reflect societal trends and shifts, making them more than just a celebration of creativity.

But most of all, awards for young creatives also help to foster talent. And I think talent is what the advertising industry is depending on, as it takes its twists and turns into the future.

(Our author, Prabhakar Mundkur, serves as an independent brand strategy advisor and advisory director at Miami Ad School.)