Omnicom’s big India consolidation: what it signals, what changes and what happens next

Omnicom Advertising’s sweeping restructuring of its India operations was long anticipated within the industry, which has now been formally outlined, marking one of the most significant shifts in the Indian advertising ecosystem.

With Prasoon Joshi stepping in as Chairman and Aditya Kanthy taking charge as President & MD, the group has signalled a decisive move toward a more unified, future-ready India charter. Effective January 1, 2026, the new structure sets the foundation for deeper integration, stronger collaboration, shared capabilities, and clearer strategic direction across Omnicom’s networks.

A consolidation years in the making

This consolidation has been years in progress. Omnicom has steadily reorganised its regional strategy, aligning resources across Asia with a sharper focus on scale, efficiency, and unified capabilities. The decision to position India as a central pillar of its global creative ambitions reflects both the market’s scale and the deep equity built by its legacy agencies over decades.

The message is clear now: India is no longer just an important market, but it is now a strategic creative hub. This restructuring underlines Omnicom’s intent to operate with stronger collaboration, unified investments in technology and talent, and a more integrated approach to delivering solutions.

Shifts in hierarchy and leadership

As with any large-scale reorganisation, internal hierarchies are naturally evolving. Roles are being redefined, responsibilities realigned, and leaders are transitioning into a more interconnected working model. By bringing creative, strategic, and operational leadership together, Omnicom aims to streamline decision-making and reduce fragmentation. The new system encourages collaboration over silos, fluidity over rigid structures, and cross-functional leadership over isolated authority by signalling a cultural shift toward a more coordinated ecosystem.

Independent agencies, one strong engine

Although Omnicom has reiterated that McCann, BBDO, and TBWA—backed by the equity of Lintas, Ulka, and Mudra—will continue to operate as independent networks in India, the consolidation brings a stronger shared backbone.

Creative philosophies and client-facing identities remain intact, but the operational machinery becomes more interconnected. Strategic planning, digital capabilities, specialist functions, and knowledge systems are expected to blend more seamlessly. In practice, the independence stays intact; the collaboration becomes deeper.

What this means for clients

For clients, the impact will be evolutionary rather than immediate. The real value will emerge through improved access to top talent, enhanced strategic inputs, advanced tools, and a bigger and broader mix of specialist expertise. The consolidation positions Omnicom to deliver more integrated experiences across brand, digital, content, and technology.

However, as teams stabilise and new working systems come into place, clients will closely watch how well the creative cultures are preserved and how smoothly mandates transition into the unified framework. This period will naturally be one of measured observation.

Creative excellence: a potential step-up

One of the biggest advantages of this consolidation lies in the possibility of strengthening creative excellence. With India now plugged more deeply into Omnicom’s global creative circuits, the exchange of ideas, exposure to global thinking, and access to international talent pools will accelerate. A more interconnected ecosystem will likely raise competitive energy within the network, pushing agencies to craft more ambitious, culturally resonant, and globally benchmarked work.

This could also heighten the drive to perform at international platforms like Cannes Lions and other global festivals. When resources, talent, and capabilities converge, the creative output has the potential to rise significantly to newer heights.

A new talent landscape

The reshaping of Omnicom’s India operations also transforms the talent environment. With shared capabilities and deeper inter-agency collaboration, individuals will find themselves working across a wider array of brands, disciplines, and projects—creating new avenues for learning, movement, and exposure.

At the same time, a larger and more integrated ecosystem brings greater competition for leadership roles and a more complex career ladder. As the group increases its focus on technology, knowledge systems, and AI-driven tools, the need for agility and cross-functional capability becomes essential.

The road ahead

Omnicom’s India consolidation marks a pivotal moment for the group and the broader industry. It aims to strengthen creative excellence, modernise capabilities, and deliver long-term value for clients. However, aligning agencies with distinct cultures and histories under one umbrella will take time.

The coming months will reveal how smoothly the system stabilises and how effectively teams adapt. What remains certain is that this reorganisation places India at the heart of Omnicom’s creative future, and the industry will be watching closely as this new chapter unfolds.

The author is an independent communication consultant with over three decades of experience in communication, branding, and PR. He is also the author of the PR book 'Mastering the Message'.