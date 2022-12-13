Online gaming: road to the right audience with OTT, short video collaborations

Joining these dots of opportunity, we know that gaming can benefit immensely from the mammoth and stable user base of social platforms and streaming apps, each of which are diversifying to cater to new customers by the minute. The task at hand is to reach out to every prospective gamer across all touch points digitally, and social media and OTT are the two best practical bets in this regard. Let’s understand how the developing industry of online gaming can crack that code.