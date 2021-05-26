Pen, Paper & Doodle-Shoodle

As I sit to give shape to the idea on paper, I have realised that nothing else is zooming in and out of my head. It is the sanctuary that I safely ensconce myself, even if it is for a few hours. It is a mechanism that allows me to hit the refresh button, rejuvenate myself and get back to the real world. Sometimes, the doodle becomes so elaborate that it is mentally exhausting, which I believe is a good thing, for all you want to do after that is rest and you don’t want the pistons in your brain to starting firing again immediately.