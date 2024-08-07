Personalised luxury's unique vocabulary: How “Matka” and “High V” outshine LV

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Our guest author uncovers the rich tradition of personalisation in Indian fashion through distinctive saree blouse styles.
Recent French events—the upcoming Paris Olympics, Bastille Day, and the Tour de France—serve as delightful reminders of French excellence and flair, particularly in luxury brands that have captivated the world, many of which have storied connections to Indian royalty.
This juxtaposition highlights India's deeply ingrained culture of personalisation. While the luxury world extols the virtues of customisation, Indians have long been accustomed to hyper-personalisation in everyday life.
Remarkably, this level of customisation isn't limited to elite boutiques; it's readily available in neighbourhood shops. For example, those crafting saree blouses—an everyday garment elevated to an art form—provide customers with an impressive array of bespoke styles, cuts, finishes, trimmings, and accessories.
“Matka,” “Boat,” “High V”—wondering what’s common to these names? They are names of saree blouse cuts, exemplifying the depth of personalisation in Indian fashion.
Picture a typical scene: A lady proprietor sits with her blue-lined notebook filled with ballpoint sketches. She rapidly flips through pages, calling out evocative names: "Matka,” “High V,” “Low V,” “U,” “Boat.” So many choices are available. The customer is challenged: "We can make any. YOU choose, and we will create. Simple."
The customer, faced with this paradox of choice, ponders what to select from so many appealing options. Seeing the customer's hesitation, the proprietor innovates on the spot: "Thin dotted line variations, like a narrow U, wide U, or a half V with half Matka. Whatever YOU want, we can make."
Overwhelmed but determined, the customer makes a choice. “Matka” and “High V” are decided upon. A tailor is summoned, more sketches are made, and the personalisation process is complete. This familiar scenario showcases masterful personalised service, with styles parading like royals with titles of distinction.
In life, as in saree blouses, it’s about making the cut. The mastery of personalisation in our social context offers valuable insights for brands aiming to deliver cutting-edge personalisation and premium experiences.
Abandon one-size-fits-all naming conventions. In a culture that distinguishes between maternal and paternal uncles and aunts, specificity in naming resonates. Apply this principle to products and services through sub-brands, editions, or collections.
Utilise verbal-visual descriptors for easy comprehension. When the name describes the shape and vice versa, it provides double reassurance, helping customers navigate choices effectively. Premium offerings, innovations, and services can be intimidating or unfamiliar to new customers. Double descriptors connect with novices who may not know the product or pronunciation but have the means and desire for it. They also resonate with established repeat customers who appreciate the familiarity.
Even within personalised services, there’s room for further improvisation. In a context rich with diversity and aesthetic abundance, brands can add special trims, flourishes, and variations to delight customers. Customers feel entitled to personalisation with added layers of innovation because they have long experienced it in varying degrees in fashion, hospitality, jewellery, and more. Navigating bespoke is an ascending arc of innovation and a very welcome one at that.
By embracing these social nuances, brands can create deeper connections with consumers, offering not just products but experiences, innovations, and personalisation that resonate with empathetic understanding and personal significance.
(Our guest author is Shaziya Khan, an award-winning brand communication strategist whose work nurtures leading luxury, wealth, grooming, well-being, and ESG brands.)