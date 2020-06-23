Pitches, rate card and 2020

There is a set of clients who won’t mind charging agencies for handling their brand. There is a fourth kind of clients, and we are lucky as an agency that we have a few of them that we work with. This set of clients values its time, they know what they want, they choose their agencies carefully, and then stick with the choice they have made. They form an enduring bond with the agency. The agencies will give their lives for such clients. Sadly, they are so rare that you can count them on fingertips.