Piyush: A legacy of creativity, connection, and cricket

“Beyond Bandra in 16 Languages” highlighted the power of speaking to consumers in the language of their hearts rather than the language of the elite. Moving beyond the confines of English-speaking urban India, Ogilvy & Mather embraced the richness of Indian languages to create advertising that truly resonated.

By crafting memorable campaigns rooted in local culture, idioms, and emotion, the agency bridged the gap between brands and everyday consumers. This shift redefined Indian advertising and proved that genuine connection begins when communication feels personal, familiar, and real when we speak not just to the mind but also to the soul of the consumer.

The article emphasized taking brands “closer to the consumer beyond metropolitan cities,” capturing the voices and emotions of real people in diverse linguistic settings. From here, Piyush was unstoppable, delivering campaign after campaign with great insights and big ideas that spoke to the Indian heartland. His campaigns brought results for the brands and won awards. While some industry experts thought his work focused on awards, the truth was that awards were merely a measure of raising the creative bar without straying from the client’s brief.

Piyush wore the creative hat for many years and had a wonderful rapport with clients. He always respected them, and this trust is what made many clients choose to work with him and Ogilvy repeatedly. Often, during client meetings, he would come up with ideas and quietly share them with the client at the end. On one occasion, for a tourism brand, after being briefed directly by the client, he ensured he first shared his idea with me before presenting it. He was a people’s person who wore his heart on his sleeve.

Beyond advertising, Piyush was a talented state-level cricketer. Cricket was deeply ingrained in his life, and he often drew analogies from the sport. He loved saying, “Play front foot with the client.” He played cricket throughout his life for school, college, office, and CCI. He was part of the Ranji team for Rajasthan and played at St. Stephen’s alongside some of India’s best cricketers, including Kapil Dev, Arun Lal, and Kirti Azad.

Though the legend is no longer with us, his legacy will endure. Piyush set the benchmark for Indian advertising, and his work will continue to inspire many in the years to come. Everyone at Ogilvy will miss his loud laughter, but his impact will be remembered forever for over four decades of building brands with some truly memorable campaigns.

The author is an independent communication consultant.