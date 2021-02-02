“Please don’t feed the celebrities…”

Like the Flipkart kids. They’re back, in a new installment to save you cash on groceries. Sweet, yes, cheesy, perhaps. But do they get the job done? Hell, yes. In an ocean of fungibility, differentiation through your advertising at least, is what creates a preference for your brand. And it’s even harder, when your brand is online, rather than omni-channel. There’s an easy familiarity with them and they don’t ever seem to get old.