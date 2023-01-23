Prioritising omnichannel experience will accelerate pet care growth in India

Moreover, owing to the increase in smartphone usage, mobile commerce sales in India will account for 10% of total retail sales by 2025. Mobile shopping offers hassle-free pet care services and products that can be accessed from the comfort of your home. This, added to the fast pace of life experienced by most people, makes e-commerce a one-stop solution for all pet parents. The ease of shopping online is also a driver of sales, as it is a quick solution to fulfilling everyday needs.