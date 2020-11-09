Real Brand Voice: Please Stand Up

Some brands faced this momentum recently, when online trolls intent on “protecting” Hinduism besieged their digital territory. To be fair, some brands may have deserved a negative response, but this current vehemence is too much to bear. It’s often fun to see brands troll each other. Indian brands have gotten the hang of it but the current hard right turn that the troll army has taken is appalling to say the least and sets a dangerous precedent. For a resilient nation that prides itself on its secularism, we seem to become offended very quickly with decreasing tolerance levels. Social media now seems to be the preferred playing ground for the troll army who is now the bully on the playground who no one wants to stand up to.