Reimagining the digital pitch deck for agencies

Digital is a two-way conversation. Try and avoid putting stuff in the deck that makes it one-way. All the other elements are probably doing that anyway. When you get to the digital part of the deck, try and make it about responses, and how people can talk to the asset. That would differentiate it from all the other elements. If you start doing that, you will eventually improve and start doing deeper interactions in time. That's when this will start becoming more fun for you.