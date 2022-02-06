Revisiting the death wish

Training your guns on creative agencies, has been an old sport. Earlier it was also fashionable for CMOs of giant global companies to periodically give speeches admonishing agencies for all that wasn’t happening right with their brands. The tacit assumption in all of this being that creative agencies work on their own and clients are not responsible for their outcomes. By warming up to this theme and generally absolving themselves, IMHO clients have done major disservice to the process and hence quality of ideas. The casual and biased attitude with which this subject is getting discussed is a bit worrying given that strong value-building ideas are not a peripheral ingredient in the marketing mix. It has not helped that ad industry leaders and associations haven’t taken up the cause of the creative agencies in a big way.