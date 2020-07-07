Rise of the Erin Brockovich consumer

The age of social media ensured that the hidden Erin Brockovich in us was now fully awakened. Brands and businesses have to be cognizant of this new breed. This breed will go deep into understanding your values, beliefs and what you say. They will investigate every ingredient before they make a choice. And yes, they will have an opinion. And they will voice it. They will shift it from the old adage of perception is reality to opinion is reality. Welcome to the world of Erin Brockovich consumers.