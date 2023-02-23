Role of analytics in search and SEO

Analytics can also be used to identify technical issues that may be affecting a website's search engine performance. For example, broken links, slow page load times and mobile responsiveness, are common technical issues that can negatively impact a website's search engine performance. By analysing website traffic data, businesses can identify these issues and take appropriate steps to address them.

Another example of how Adobe Analytics can be used for SEO, is by tracking the performance of different pages on the website. Tracking the number of visits, bounce rate and average time on page for each page, allow marketers to identify the pages that are performing well and the ones that aren’t.