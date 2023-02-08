Serious branding lessons from ‘The Joker’

But that also revealed a deeper insight. He had been studying them very closely. He had scrutinised in great detail, the minutiae of what they did on court, and eventually what made them successful. This kind of rigorous analysis, can only help one’s career go further.

Learning from what the best do, has been one of the best ways to become good at something. During the Renaissance, it was common practice for young hopefuls to learn the ropes by trying to replicate the work of the masters, when under their tutelage. This practice has carried through to the business and branding world too.