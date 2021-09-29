Seven PR lessons I learnt from Pride & Prejudice

We all remember the character Geet’s rambunctious declaration Main Apni Favourite Hoon in Jab We Met. Well, it turns out Austen was made of the same grain. No points for guessing which character she deemed the purest, sweetest, prettiest, and kindest. The one who was loved by all and who went on to marry a rich, handsome man. Clue: The first daughter of Mr Bennet. She was not the protagonist, but the protagonist loved her too.