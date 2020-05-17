Seven things I am taking back to office from the lockdown

Overall, it has been an interesting and insightful time to observe oneself from the outside, trying to perform multiple roles within the same physical space. Office or workplace is an arena, where one is constantly engaged in proving one’s worth; our primary responses to interactions are driven by multiple emotions akin to that of a warrior in a battle-ground; home is a space where the self is nourished, nurtured and healed with the loved ones around. The intertwining of these two distinct performance stages for the actor was initially met with confusion, with very little time and space to interchange the masks we wear daily- but practice seems to have made us somewhat better and centred.