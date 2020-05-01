Small agencies can overcome lockdown blues

The Coronavirus pandemic has opened an opportunity for small and medium advertising agencies to add value to their services... from the desk of Sony V. Mathew.

Small/medium advertising agencies, which rely on SME/MSME businessmen, could feel the pinch, while tackling the after effects of the Coronavirus pandemic. By proper application of mind, there are ways to overcome the blues. This crisis, in fact, has opened an opportunity for them (the agencies) to add value to their services. All they need to do is, tighten some loose ends in their armour. As advertising is a talent-driven, or relationship-driven, business, it’s important for small/medium agencies to keep promising talents (have full confidence in them). Leaving them in the lurch may open new opportunities for them, and they could easily walk away with your bread-winner client.