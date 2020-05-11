Soon, we’ll be out of this and posted in a new world

5. Almost all of us were totally dependent on our part-timers. I know I was. And the first thing that hit me was doing all the housework. It was again unfamiliar territory. But I quickly realised that all I had to do was to convert my driving time to housework time. Between all members of the family, 45 minutes is all it takes, morning and evening. And I don’t give it a minute more. I’ve told myself it's okay if I don’t end up doing anything. No big deal, take it easy. And with that, we are cleaning, cooking, washing, Zooming, with some good music playing. Managing the housework and office work, together? Oh, minor point!