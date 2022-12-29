Technology trends that will hold on to the digital marketing space in 2023

For marketers and consumers alike, the upcoming year will be all about maximising the value of everything they do and spend. For consumers, this includes using their purchasing power to ensure they are getting the most mileage out of the money they spend — and marketers will look for the most ROI out of their advertising activations. While there are no absolutes about the future, in 2023, with these digital trends, tech, and Adtech to come forward to provide this functionality to marketers in digital retail and e-commerce site leading to more capabilities and agility to adapt to consumer behavior and market changes.