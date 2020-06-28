The battle of the social media platforms - What should a creator focus on?

2. TikTok: The usurping prince of video content

While everyone believed that YouTube would be the long-reigning king in the video space, TikTok was swiftly building foundational blocks to become the world’s most downloaded app. With attention spans getting consistently shorter, the opportunity for short video platforms to blossom was wide open.

TikTok’s biggest USP was its accessibility to the masses. While YouTube enabled democratisation of video content by encouraging and promoting user-generated content, TikTok really took it to the masses. The funky transitions, the slo-mo shots, and the ability to shoot with just a selfie camera were all the right ingredients to flourish as a short video platform.

TikTok learnt from the mistakes of Vine and Dubsmash, and made its way to becoming the most engaged video platform of India, and the world. Unlike Vine that relied only on entertainment content, you could find all sorts of short educational content on TikTok, like cooking, fitness, fashion, technology, and finance.

Unlike Dubsmash, users were not limited to only lip-syncing famous songs, or movie dialogues; thus, enabling them to create fresh, original content. Marred with a handful of controversies and moral policing, TikTok, while the most downloaded app in the world, still struggles to find its footing in building the same amount of brand equity and repute as YouTube, or Instagram.