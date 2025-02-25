The birth of a new star : Analysing JioHotstar's visual identity

In the world of brand mergers, visual identity changes often walk a tightrope. Play it too safe, like Vodafone-Idea's understated 'Vi', and you risk underwhelming the market.

Go too far, like Snapdeal's dramatic 2016 rebrand that confused customers with its complete departure from the familiar, and with it, also losing its hard-earned brand equity. The new JioHotstar identity navigates this challenge with remarkable sophistication.

What makes this rebrand particularly interesting is its context. This isn't Hotstar's first transformation—the platform successfully managed its evolution to Disney+ Hotstar in 2020, maintaining its distinct identity while incorporating the Disney+ credentials.

Now, as it merges with Jio, a brand that has achieved near-omnipresent status in Indian consciousness, the stakes are even higher.

The new star motif, with its asymmetrical burst pattern, works on multiple levels. It's a confident symbol of emergence—fitting for what will be India's largest OTT platform.

Ankita Chandak

The design thoughtfully avoids a traditional five-pointed star (which would have echoed Star TV's 90s identity), opting instead for a more dynamic, forward-looking form.

The colour strategy is particularly thoughtful. The gradient background, moving from corporate blue to vibrant purple and pink, does more than just look contemporary. It bridges Jio's established blue-themed corporate identity with Hotstar's warmer brand palette.

This kind of visual negotiation is crucial in mergers where both brands bring significant equity to the table.

What's interesting is how the design aligns with current OTT consumer behaviour. In a market where 74% of Indian OTT users access content across multiple devices (FICCI-EY Media & Entertainment Report 2023), the logo's adaptability across platforms—from app icons to large-format displays—shows practical forethought.

The taglines reveal careful strategic thinking:

● "When two worlds come together, the extraordinary takes shape" speaks to the merger's transformative ambition

● "Infinite Possibilities" positions the platform as more than just a content library

Both avoid typical merger messaging about 'synergies' or 'combined strengths', instead focusing on consumer promise.

However, the design isn't without its challenges. The starburst might face scalability issues at tiny sizes, particularly on budget phone screens. The gradient background, while contemporary, could present consistency challenges across different media.

The asymmetrical nature of the star might create alignment complexities in certain layouts. Yet these are technical considerations rather than strategic flaws.

The timing is significant too. Launching this identity when streaming habits are evolving (with an increasing number of Indian viewers preferring regional content, according to recent studies) suggests JioHotstar is positioning itself as a platform that understands both mass-market dynamics and premium content aspirations.

Looking at recent media platform rebrands globally, JioHotstar's approach feels both locally relevant and globally aware. It respects the market understanding that Hotstar brought to the table while embracing Jio's technological strength.

The identity sets up high expectations—'infinite possibilities' is a bold promise—but it also provides a flexible framework for future growth.

It will be most interesting to see how this identity translates into user experience. The new entity must deliver an experience that honours both legacies while creating something greater than the sum of its parts.

The true measure of success will be in how this identity serves the platform's business objectives in the coming years. But as a foundation for India's largest OTT platform, it shows a decent start in visual identity—honouring established equity and setting up for future growth.

In a market where the average Indian consumer has subscriptions to 2.4 OTT platforms, standing out while staying familiar isn't just desirable—it's essential.

(Ankita Chandak is the former head of marketing at Udaan, a B2B trade platform for small and medium businesses in India. She is a marketing leader with over 10 years of experience in digital marketing, brand building, and strategy.)