The case of my COVID nirvana

The first three resolutions were about attending to myself and my friends. But it would be very selfish if I do not take care of those who take care of me. Much has been written about helping people dependent on us by continuing to pay their wages. But that is not enough. I have made a resolution to share my little dietary indulgences with them. Beyond that, I enquire about their family and their own well-being. And in case they need it, I provide whatever help I can.