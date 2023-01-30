The collaborative art of brand sustenance

Individuals may be replaced. Owners do, occasionally. Ad agencies shift. The brand does not. A tree never strays from its roots. Experienced people on all sides of the process know this to be true. Long-standing brand values remain sacrosanct and steadfast. Only individuals change around it. A brand is like a mighty machine. Individuals are merely interchangeable machine parts around them. This brings us to the task of keeping everybody pulling together in the right direction.