The creations that followed the chaos

The promotional medium will play a major role this time when the money is allocated. While digital advertising is on the rise, we found an interesting trend in a survey we conducted of more than 3,700 people in the metros. The Indian consuming class still trusts the traditional mediums more. On trust in mediums, TV stands at 32 per cent, print is at 24 per cent, whereas digital stands at 11 per cent. The three key reasons for trust in mediums are respect, experience, and big brands advertised. Performance-based marketing will play a major role in the marketing mix for brands across categories.