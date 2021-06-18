The Curious Case of Cristiano, Coca-Cola and Cognitive Bias

As marketers, if we want to be taken seriously, it's important for us to get the facts right. Understand business metrics. Understand market movements. The data is easily accessible and right there for us to use. The entire incident was merely coincidental and not the least bit causal. We need to battle our cognitive biases to do true justice to our work and our efforts. Never confuse correlation for causation. But then again, when have we allowed facts to get in the way of a good story.